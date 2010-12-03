Giants OT Diehl, WR Smith likely to miss game vs. Redskins

Offensive tackle David Diehl and wide receiver Steve Smith made progress in practice this week, but they are doubtful for the New York Giants' game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin didn't reveal much Friday when asked if Diehl would be ready this weekend.
"He's working," Coughlin said. "We'll see about the ready part. He's working."
Four players are being listed as out for the game between the NFC East rivals: center Shaun O'Hara (foot), wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (leg), offensive tackle Shawn Andrews (back) and return man Will Blackmon (chest).
Coughlin said Blackmon is getting better, but he isn't ready yet.
"He's made progress, but not as fast as we'd like," Coughlin said.
Diehl, who has a hip and hamstring injury, and Smith, who has a partially torn pectoral muscle, were listed as doubtful on the injury report. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee) and defensive backs Aaron Ross (back) and Brian Jackson (hand) are all probable.
