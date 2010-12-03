Giants OT Diehl, WR Smith likely to miss game vs. Redskins

Published: Dec 03, 2010 at 05:30 AM

Offensive tackle David Diehl and wide receiver Steve Smith made progress in practice this week, but they are doubtful for the New York Giants' game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin didn't reveal much Friday when asked if Diehl would be ready this weekend.

"He's working," Coughlin said. "We'll see about the ready part. He's working."

Four players are being listed as out for the game between the NFC East rivals: center Shaun O'Hara (foot), wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (leg), offensive tackle Shawn Andrews (back) and return man Will Blackmon (chest).

Coughlin said Blackmon is getting better, but he isn't ready yet.

"He's made progress, but not as fast as we'd like," Coughlin said.

Diehl, who has a hip and hamstring injury, and Smith, who has a partially torn pectoral muscle, were listed as doubtful on the injury report. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee) and defensive backs Aaron Ross (back) and Brian Jackson (hand) are all probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW