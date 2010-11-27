Giants OT Andrews released from hospital after back problems

Published: Nov 27, 2010 at 04:13 AM

New York Giants left tackle Shawn Andrews has been released from the hospital following treatment for a chronic back condition.

The Giants said the 335-pound lineman left the Hospital for Special Surgery on Saturday morning. He had been there for two days.

The back condition had cost Andrews the entire workweek before last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants didn't say Saturday if Andrews' status had changed. A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Andrews' back is feeling a bit better, but it's highly unlikely he will play against the Jaguars.

With their offensive line depleted by injuries -- starting and backup centers Shaun O'Hara and Adam Koets are out as well -- the Giants are left with second-year pro Will Beatty at left tackle. Beatty, though, only just returned to playing in spot duty two games ago as an extra tight end after missing seven with a broken right foot.

The Giants also signed defensive back Michael Coe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived defensive end Alex Hall. The Giants might need help in the secondary Sunday, with Will Blackmon questionable to play because of a chest injury.

