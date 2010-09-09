Giants open their new stadium vs. Panthers

The storyline
After winning a coin flip in the Commish's office, the Giants get the right to play the first game ever at the New Meadowlands. And they do so under immediate pressure after a brutal 2009.
Why you should watch
Giants need to restore their pass rush and ability to cover the long ball. Panthers trying to replace Julius Peppers and QB Matt Moore makes his first Week 1 start.
Did you know?
Carolina's Steve Smith has led the team in catches six times throughout his career. ... Panthers DE Tyler Brayton has a sack in his last two games against the Giants. ... Eli Manning is one of only three Giants to ever pass for 4,000 yards in a season. ... New York's Hakeem Nicks led all 2009 rookies with 790 receiving yards last season.