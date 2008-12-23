Giants on verge of two 1,000-yard running backs in same season

Published: Dec 23, 2008 at 05:21 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In the history of the NFL, three teams have had two running backs rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris did it for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in 1972. Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier each hit the K-mark for the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in 1976, and Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack each ran for 1,000 yards for Cleveland in 1985.

George on Giants

Derrick Ward busted things wide open against the Panthers, paving what should be an easier road back to the Super Bowl for the Giants, writes Thomas George. More ...

The New York Giants are on the verge of joining the club heading into the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings with Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward -- two players who will be free agents at the end of the season.

Jacobs, who has battled a sore left knee most of the season, already has 1,089 yards. Ward is 52 from reaching 1,000 yards after gaining a career-best 215 yards in Sunday night's 34-28 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers.

"It would mean a lot to us," Jacobs said Tuesday before the Giants held a jog-through workout. "Derrick works hard and he deserves it. He has been under the radar a lot, so if he can get this done and get these 52 yards and make that happen I'd be very, very, very happy. To be honest with you, that is a very special thing to share with someone like him and as close as we are."

The Atlanta Falcons also had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in 2006 with halfback Warrick Dunn and quarterback Michael Vick.

Jacobs went over the 1,000-yard mark on Dec. 7 against the Eagles, a game in which he aggravated his knee injury and had to leave. He missed the following week against Dallas and returned this past weekend, rushing for 87 yards and three touchdowns to help the Giants wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Jacobs, who also rushed for 1,000 yards last season, said he didn't think Ward had a chance for 1,000 after Dallas limited him to 64 yards on Dec. 14. Ward then had that career day against Carolina, averaging 14.3 yards on his 15 carries.

"I want him to get it. I really do," Jacobs said. "I want him to get out there and run as hard as he can to get those 52 yards. Do whatever it takes to get it. He has a tough defense ahead of him, ahead of us, this weekend in Minnesota, so it's going to be great challenge for us both."

The Giants can make it easy for Ward. They could decide to give Jacobs an extra week off to rest his knee and give Ward the majority of carries.

Don't expect that.

Coach Tom Coughlin plans on playing to win. So if Jacobs is given the OK by the doctors, he'll be in the lineup.

"Whatever they decide to do is up to them," said Jacobs, whose pounding style usually sets up things for the quicker Ward later in the game. "I'm here, I feel good and whatever coach goes with, I'll be ready for."

Giant backs

Derrick Ward and Brandon Jacobs powered the final drive against the Panthers, securing home-field advantage for the Giants in the NFC Playoffs. Watch now ...

» Video: Ward highlights
» Video: Jacobs highlights

Jacobs and Ward had a long talk about the subject Monday night, spending 25 minutes on the telephone.

"And we are not phone guys at all, so I just talked to him and told him to work hard and continue to do whatever it is he is doing," Jacobs said. "It's going to be hard, but it's not something that he can't get done. It's very, very, very possible for him to get it done, so like I said, I'll be there the whole way with him standing behind him."

Ward was at the dentist Tuesday and was not immediately available for comment.

Whether both will be in the same locker room next season remains to be seen. It will be hard for the Giants to keep two 1,000 yard rushers under contract.

"That's definitely going to hurt," Jacobs said. "I talked to him about that as well, and every time over the past two years I've been asking him what kind of money he is looking for, and it's going up every day. So, it's funny and I laugh at him every time he tells me.

"He deserves it. He works hard and he does just as much as I do. ... It's going to be tough as an organization having to make a decision on us, but it's going to be tough to part if that's what we have to do."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields exits Bears' loss to Ravens early with ribs injury

Justin Fields﻿' Week 11 ended early on the sideline. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback suffered a ribs injury in the second half of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens and did not return.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

Packers left tackle Elgton Jenkins is feared to have torn his ACL in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW