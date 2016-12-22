Giants' offensive inconsistencies could derail any lofty ambitions

The last time the Giants managed at least 20 points was a month ago, and that was against the winless Cleveland Browns, hardly a milestone that should give the Giants comfort. On Thursday, Manning attempted 63 passes -- a career high -- and accumulated 356 yards. With its defense giving them the ball over and over, there were plenty of statistics by the offense -- including 470 total yards -- but little real production. The Giants settled for four field goals. The first-quarter pick-six by Malcolm Jenkins, when Manning attempted a pass to Tye while he was double covered, spotted the Eagles seven points. For all of the anger over the phantom unnecessary roughness penalty called on Eli Apple, which led to the Eagles' third touchdown, this game was about the lack of rhythm of the Giants' offense and the baffling fact that it's simply not getting better.