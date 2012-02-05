Giants' offensive game plan was the difference in SB XLVI

When evaluating its personnel prior to the game, it was evident New York's receivers enjoyed a sizeable advantage over their Patriots defenders. Gilbride exploited those matchups when the game was on the line. He featured Hakeem Nicks prominently in the game plan to take advantage of his superior size and speed against Kyle Arrington and Devon McCourty in base formations. Nicks was targeted repeatedly on shallow crossers and square-ins over the middle, and he hauled in a few quick screens that isolated him against cornerbacks on the outside. When New England used its dime package with a bracket on Victor Cruz, in particular, the Giants instructed Manning to go to Nicks against Antwaun Molden on the outside. As a result, he finished the night with 10 receptions for 109 yards with several key third-down conversions.