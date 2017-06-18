Around the NFL

Giants' Odell Beckham: I feel better than I've ever felt

Published: Jun 18, 2017 at 06:33 AM

After skipping out on voluntary offseason workouts to grow and mature, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. returned to minicamp this past week ready for work.

During his football camp in New Jersey on Saturday, he told ESPN that he feels better than he's ever felt before the start of a season.

"I think this might be the most [I've been ready] in my lifetime," said Beckham. "In every which way, I just feel it there... I've really been training, and to have these next six weeks to get another opportunity to train, it's going to be great.

"Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I don't think I've been as ready as I am now."

In his first three seasons, Beckham recorded 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. It will be exciting to see what he can do this season. It's no surprise that NFL Network's Elliot Harrison thinks he could maybe have a year big enough to win MVP.

"I guess you have to wait and see," Beckham stated. "Words can only do so much -- you have to wait to see what happens."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW