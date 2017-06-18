Giants' Odell Beckham: I feel better than I've ever felt

After skipping out on voluntary offseason workouts to grow and mature, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. returned to minicamp this past week ready for work.
During his football camp in New Jersey on Saturday, he told ESPN that he feels better than he's ever felt before the start of a season.
"I think this might be the most [I've been ready] in my lifetime," said Beckham. "In every which way, I just feel it there... I've really been training, and to have these next six weeks to get another opportunity to train, it's going to be great.
"Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I don't think I've been as ready as I am now."
In his first three seasons, Beckham recorded 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. It will be exciting to see what he can do this season. It's no surprise that NFL Network's Elliot Harrison thinks he could maybe have a year big enough to win MVP.
"I guess you have to wait and see," Beckham stated. "Words can only do so much -- you have to wait to see what happens."