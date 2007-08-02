Giants not distracted in first practice without AWOL Strahan

"A couple of players have asked me, "Where's Strahan?" fellow defensive end Osi Umenyiora said less than an hour after the Giants held their first practice. "Well, he's not here, that's all I can tell you, I don't really know where he is. But, nobody is in a panic. Everybody has a lot of issues they have to deal with. People are trying to win jobs. They can't be too overly concerned about what Michael Strahan is doing."