Giants' Nicks more confident than Coughlin about playing

Nursing a bruised knee, New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks declared himself ready to play on Monday night against the St. Louis Rams after doing individual drills at practice on Friday.
"He'll have an opinion, because he has to say what he feels like," Coughlin told the New York Daily News. "The doctors are ultimately going to make that decision."
Nicks sounded determined, though.
"The swelling is gone, the pain ain't really there anymore," Nicks told the newspaper. "I think I'll be all right."
Nicks, who was injured in the first quarter last Sunday after making a 68-yard reception, said he was held out of team drills because the team did not want him jumping.
"He has worked every day, so we will see how it goes," Coughlin said. "Hopefully the doctors will go on with it."
"This is a good thing today," Coughlin said. "He hasn't been that way for a couple of days now. He was good today."