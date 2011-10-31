Giants' Nicks intends to play after clear MRI on hamstring

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 09:58 AM

The New York Giants learned some good news about one of their top weapons entering their first regular-season game against the New England Patriots since their Super Bowl season.

Nicks' MRI exam Monday went well, and he intends to play Sunday, according to a league source.

Nicks tweaked a hamstring on the Giants' next-to-last series of Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He took himself out of the game after noticing the injury and appeared to limp off with his hand holding the back of his right leg.

Earlier in the day, Giants coach Tom Coughlin described Nicks' injury as day to day.

"He's a big-play guy, and he stretches that field for us, and he's a guy that can go up and get it at any given time and change the momentum of the game," said second-year pro Victor Cruz, who probably would replace Nicks in the starting lineup if he couldn't play. "We understand that he's important to our team, and losing a guy like that, you're losing a big chunk of your offense.

The Giants also announced Monday that cornerback Justin Tryon has been placed on season-ending injured reserve after breaking an arm against the Dolphins.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Final two wild-card spots in unpredictable AFC still undecided heading into Week 18

After an unpredictable Week 17, the final two AFC wild-card spots are still up for grabs heading into the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season. Judy Battista discusses what's ahead for several teams still in contention.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW