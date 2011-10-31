Giants' Nicks intends to play after clear MRI on hamstring

The New York Giants learned some good news about one of their top weapons entering their first regular-season game against the New England Patriots since their Super Bowl season.
Nicks' MRI exam Monday went well, and he intends to play Sunday, according to a league source.
Nicks tweaked a hamstring on the Giants' next-to-last series of Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He took himself out of the game after noticing the injury and appeared to limp off with his hand holding the back of his right leg.
"He's a big-play guy, and he stretches that field for us, and he's a guy that can go up and get it at any given time and change the momentum of the game," said second-year pro Victor Cruz, who probably would replace Nicks in the starting lineup if he couldn't play. "We understand that he's important to our team, and losing a guy like that, you're losing a big chunk of your offense.
The Giants also announced Monday that cornerback Justin Tryon has been placed on season-ending injured reserve after breaking an arm against the Dolphins.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.