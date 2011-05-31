Giants' Nicks could on verge of breakout fantasy season

Published: May 31, 2011 at 09:27 AM

Is Hakeem Nicks worth a second-round pick in fantasy drafts?

This really is a multi-part question. First, is it worth using one of your top two fantasy draft picks on a wide receiver? Then, if it is, what wide receivers are worth the choice?

The first part is easy. Once the limited number of every-down backs are off the board, consider drafting a quarterback. And once the upper tier of quarterbacks are gone, there are still plenty of comparable starters left over that you can afford to wait on them. There aren't enough every-down backs and upper-tier quarterbacks to fill two rounds in most standard leagues, though. So, yes, it's worth taking a potential fantasy-game-changing wideout before Round 3.

Figuring which wideout to take is a little tougher. In last year's NFL.com Fantasy Magazine league, three wide receivers went in the first two rounds: Andre Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Randy Moss. Johnson? Still a go this year on that one. Fitzgerald? Nope, too many questions at quarterback in Arizona. Moss? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Anybody else? Reggie Wayne? Maybe. But he'll be 33 this season, and those touchdown numbers have been pretty pedestrian. Roddy White? Okay, but can you believe he'll turn 30 already this season -- and will there be enough passes to spread around in Atlanta after the arrival of Julio Jones? Calvin Johnson? Another maybe, though he's been inconsistent. Dwayne Bowe? Last season's numbers probably are out of reach this year.

Hakeem Nicks? Now there's an intriguing choice. The undisputed No. 1 target in the Giants' passing game, Nicks is arguably the elite wide receiver with the fewest question marks outside of Andre Johnson.

True, Nicks missed three games last season, but he had surgery on his toe before the year started and never was completely healthy. And yet he still caught 79 passes for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns. This year, he says he is completely healed, and he has spent part of the offseason working out with quarterback Eli Manning. Nicks is ready for a monster season.

Bottom Line:Hakeem Nicks is on the verge of becoming one of fantasy football's best wide receivers. Grab him in the second round if you can.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.
news

Bengals award game ball to city of Cincinnati after snapping 31-year postseason-victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals, owners of the NFL's longest active postseason-victory drought entering Super Wild Card Weekend, are finally on the right side of history after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

NFL on Bengals' controversial TD vs. Raiders: Referees determined whistle came after catch

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson explained the controversial errant whistle that occurred on the Bengals' second TD of their 26-19 wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW