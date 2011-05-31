Giants' Nicks could on verge of breakout fantasy season

The first part is easy. Once the limited number of every-down backs are off the board, consider drafting a quarterback. And once the upper tier of quarterbacks are gone, there are still plenty of comparable starters left over that you can afford to wait on them. There aren't enough every-down backs and upper-tier quarterbacks to fill two rounds in most standard leagues, though. So, yes, it's worth taking a potential fantasy-game-changing wideout before Round 3.