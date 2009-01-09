Giants need Tuck and Kiwanuka to turn up the heat on McNabb

What the Giants are saying

about defensive ends Justin Tuck and Mathias Kiwanuka:

DE Jerome McDougle

"Being in Philadelphia and being an Eagle, I was raised to hate the Giants. All of those guys were jerks, you know? But I've been impressed with the people here, and with Justin and Mathias in particular. They make the protection swing their way. When the quarterback takes just a little longer to get rid of it, they especially make him pay. They can play on all four downs, not just specific role players, and I really respect that. What's not to like about these guys? They play hard, and they're good. Sometimes in this league, you don't get both of those."

WR Amani Toomer

"Both are really good people, and they're a shining example of how you can never in this league be too upset about your situation because if you work hard and hang in there, things will change. They give us so much on the field, but off the field, that is a great example to have for the youngest players."

QB Andre Woodson

"They are very quick. They have great instincts in terms of knowing where the ball is going. They help our defensive backs and linebackers so much. They always seem under fire but know how to handle it. Very humble about their work, and we feed off that. They are different from the normal type of defensive ends that you see in the NFL, Kiwi with the wingspan and Tuck being so powerful. That's two guys a quarterback doesn't want to see. I think they both are motivated this week to really play the game in the backfield."

OL Kareem McKenzie

"Their speed helps free them up and free up other guys. They give offensive linemen trouble with inside and outside moves. They are very good at creating different lanes to the backfield. I usually go against Justin in practice. It's a help because he's about as tough to handle as any opponent you will face."