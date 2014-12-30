Around the NFL

Giants' Mara wanted to 'fire everyone' after Jags loss

Published: Dec 30, 2014 at 03:58 AM

In a season ending press conference Tuesday, Giants co-owner and president John Mara joked that he wanted to "fire everybody" after a crushing loss to Jacksonville earlier this month.

The owner, who made a similarly impassioned plea last year after the team missed the playoffs, called the 6-10 season "embarrassing," and noted that several of the last few drafts have been "largely unproductive."

That being said, he threw his support behind head coach and Tom Coughlin and general manager Jerry Reese for another season.

Amid the lengthy address, Mara said that it wouldn't be "unfair" to refer to 2015 as a "win or else" season in New York. The owner has been loyal to his two-time Super Bowl winning team, though it seems like next season will be a key one in his evaluation process.

Mara said that he might allow Coughlin to go into 2015 without a contract extension. Eli Manning also has a deal that is set to run out after next year, though Mara said he would like the quarterback to "retire as a Giant."

In a sense, it was not much different from Mara's previous talks during his losing skid. In 2013, he called his offense "broken" and this year, he called out his defense. Last year, he pointed out the shortcomings in his scouting department and did the same in 2014.

Basically, Mara is hoping that there is still some magic left in Coughlin. He is deferring the future of defensive coordinator Perry Fewell to Coughlin and, really, he is deferring a major decision until he is certain that there is nothing more to be gained from the sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Now, the delicate balance will be whether or not he waits too long to make the inevitable decision.

