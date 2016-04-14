Around the NFL

Giants' Mara: This draft is more important than usual

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 03:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants spent enough money in free agency to sustain the GDP of a small country. Now general manager Jerry Reese must hit on his high draft picks.

Giants co-owner John Mara noted Wednesday the importance of bookending a productive free agency with a stellar draft this month.

"Every draft is important, but I would say this one more so than usual," Mara said, via the New York Daily News. "Because we're picking so high, and because we're coming off of three-and-a-half losing years.

It's interesting that Mara signals out the importance of this season, considering it's the third straight draft the Giants have picked in the top 15. Last season's No. 9 overall pick was one higher than their 10th spot this year.

Mara's note underscores this season's importance for Reese. The embattled general manager earned deserved heat for constructing a hole-filled roster the past two seasons. While he hit on superstar Odell Beckham two years ago and left tackle Ereck Flowers show promise, Reese missed on several picks in the years prior. His prior draft hauls include first-round picks safety Kenny Phillips, corner Aaron Ross, running back David Wilson -- all are out of the league.

It's vital that Reese drafts players that not only perform, but perform in quick order -- or he could be the one who is out of the league next year.

"It's time to pick it up," Mara said. "We spent all this money in free agency, and we got better. But we're still not there, and we need some impact players."

The Rams trade with the Titans for the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday morning to select a quarterback should help push down a talented position player to teams like the Giants later in the top 10.

