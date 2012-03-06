Giants' Manningham says no progress made in talks with team

One of the bigger storylines in the wake of Super Bowl XLVI was Bill Belichick's instructing his defense to funnel the action toward New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham before the game's final drive, a fatal strategy that came to light during NFL Network's Super Bowl edition of "Sound FX".
When asked for his reaction to Belichick's sideline comments, Manningham spoke directly to the New England Patriots coach.
"Thank you," Manningham said, via the New York Daily News, Monday night during a preview party for the Giants' Super Bowl championship DVD.
Manningham's agent probably would echo his client's sentiments. Manningham likely will enter the free agent market on March 13, and his spectacular 38-yard grab on the Giants' eventual game-winning drive is the kind of highlight worth millions.
Manningham told the Daily News that no progress has been made with the Giants on a new long-term contract, and he recently placed the odds of a New York return at 50 percent.
"I want to be here," Manningham said Monday. "I feel like we can do a lot of damage in these next four, five years. That's just how I feel, because we're all young. ... It's not up to me, I want to stay. (But) it's a business too. You've got to look at it like that, too. It's a business. That's how it is. You got to look out for your family, that's how it is."
Manningham isn't the only Giants wideout with his family's well being on his mind, as Victor Cruz detailed to the New York Post his intentions to buy his mother a house with any extra money he might receive this offseason. Cruz didn't discuss any possible pay raise with the Post, but did receive a reported $400,000 advance on a book deal. Cruz is slated to make $490,000 next season.