Giants' Manning on QB coach Sullivan: 'I'm sorry to see him go'

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said he's sorry to be losing the man who's been his position coach for the past two seasons.
Mike Sullivan, who was hired last weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator, guided Manning through two of his most productive passing seasons, during which the two-time Super Bowl MVP threw for 60 touchdowns and almost 9,000 yards.
"I'm extremely excited for coach Sullivan, but I'm sad to see him go," Manning said, according to The Star-Ledger. "We had a great relationship. He is a tremendous coach who pays attention to every little detail. He always had us well-prepared."
The feeling was mutual.
"Working with Eli, it was wonderful to see the hard work, the commitment, and the focus on all the little details," Sullivan said. "He's such a true professional. I think there was a definite determination and attitude he brought to the table this year to focus on being the best he could possibly be, whether it was small mechanical things, or footwork, or different things in practice."