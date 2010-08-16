Giants' Manning 'fine' after suffering head gash

Manning was forced to leave the New York Giants' 31-16 victory over the Jets after suffering a bloody, 3-inch gash to the left side of his head early in the second quarter Monday night.
The Giants quarterback needed 12 stitches to close the cut, and showed no sign of concussion after being hurt with 10:45 left in the first half.
Sanchez led the Jets on three scoring drives, overcoming an interception on his first pass, while playing the entire first half in the first football game played at the New Meadowlands Stadium.
The teams traditionally meet in the third game of the preseason, but both wanted to be part of the unveiling of their new $1.6 billion, 82,500-seat home.