Giants lose WR Nicks to late hamstring injury vs. Dolphins

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks wasn't able to finish Sunday's 20-17 win against the Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury.
The Giants announced late during the fourth quarter that Nicks had a strained hamstring and wouldn't return. It's not known when Nicks was injured, but he did have six receptions for 67 yards.
Nicks told reporters after the game he would undergo an MRI exam and might get X-rays after suffering the injury late during the fourth quarter, according to ESPN New York.
"It was late in the game, but I don't remember which play it was," Nicks said. "It felt like a cramp that didn't go anywhere in one spot in my hamstring, but we'll see how it feels in the morning."
According to the report, center David Baas (right knee) and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (unspecified injury) also had X-rays after the game. Baas left the game during the second quarter but did return.
Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw also left the game briefly during the third quarter with what the team announced as a foot injury. Bradshaw was taken to the locker room for X-rays and later returned to the team's bench where trainers re-taped his right foot/ankle.