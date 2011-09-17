Giants list WR Nicks, DE Tuck as questionable to face Rams

A day after declaring that his swollen knee will "be all right," New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was officially listed as questionable Saturday for Monday night's tilt with the St. Louis Rams.
As determined and pain-free as Nicks said he was Thursday, the Giants coaching staff remained cautious, limiting the receiver in practice for the second straight day on Friday.
Nicks, who was injured during the first quarter of the Week 1 loss to the Redskins after making a 68-yard reception, said he was held out of team drills because the team did not want him jumping.
Defensive end Justin Tuck (neck) said he was "encouraged' after practicing on a limited basis Friday and the team designated him as questionable after another limited practice on Saturday.
Meanwhile, defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee) did individual drills for the first time in weeks on Thursday, but was officially ruled out on Saturday along with rookie cornerback Prince Amukamara (foot) and tight end Travis Beckum (hamstring).