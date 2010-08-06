Giants' line suffers another blow as G Seubert breaks hand

Add Rich Seubert to the list of the New York Giants' walking wounded. The team's starting left guard is going to be sidelined indefinitely because of a broken bone in his left hand, the team said Friday.
Seubert wore a splint on his left wrist and arm when he arrived at lunch at the team's training camp at the University at Albany. He refused to comment about the injury, which he sustained on Thursday night in the team's first full pads workout.
Coach Tom Coughlin said Friday that it's a fallacy to think an offensive lineman can simply tape his hand, put a cast on it and play.
"If the metacarpal twists, they have to do surgery, put a pin it in and it's out for six weeks," Coughlin said after practice ended Friday.
The coach said if the broken bone is given a little time to heal, it's more likely the player will be back sooner.
"We're not going to let him go right back out," said Coughlin, who saw his team battle injuries last season in missing the playoffs with an 8-8 record.
The Giants will get an idea how long Seubert will be out when he is examined by Dr. Russell Warren on Saturday.
Seubert, 31, came to training camp knowing that the Giants were considering some changes on the line after it struggled to open holes for the run last season. The rumor was that left tackle David Diehl would be moved to Seubert's spot and second-year pro Will Beatty would start at left tackle.
Coincidentally, Beatty had a horrible practice on Thursday night and had offensive line coach Pat Flaherty scream at him, telling him to "Wake Up."
Mounting injuries are a concern for the Giants. Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara hasn't practiced since the team opened training camp on Sunday because of a swollen left ankle. An MRI exam on Tuesday showed no new injury to the ankle, but the swelling is a result of a chronic condition in the joint. Coach Tom Coughlin hopes to get O'Hara back at practice on Monday.
Free agent lineman Reuben Riley also suffered an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his left knee on the last play of practice on Friday, Coughlin said. There is no immediate word on how long he will be out.
Except for a few games last season, the offensive line has started every game since 2007 with Diehl, Seubert and O'Hara playing with right guard Chris Snee and right tackle Kareem McKenzie.
On defense, two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora said Wednesday that he will eventually need surgery on his hip, which stems from a hip flexor injury in 2006 and flared up so badly during Super Bowl week in 2008 that he wasn't sure he would be able to play. He added that he would be like to be in the starting lineup but would be OK if the Giants want him to come off the bench.
The good news so far this week has been the status of wide receiver Hakeem Nicks, who returned to practice Thursday just two days after hyperextending his right knee. Nicks is practicing once per day as he comes back from offseason toe surgery. Coughlin also said safety Kenny Phillips, who missed most of last season with a major knee injury, should return on Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.