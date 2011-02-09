Giants leave lingering questions in wake of disappointing 2010

Bradshaw ran for 1,235 yards last season, and at 24 years old, he is young and offers a great deal of explosiveness. However, the Giants might very well be uncomfortable with his problems holding onto the ball, as evidenced by the six fumbles he lost, as well as with the injuries he suffered to his wrist, ankles and feet. Smith, who became the Giants' lone Pro Bowl receiver in 42 years, required microfracture surgery to fix torn articular cartilage in his left knee.