Giants leave Cowboys exposed while becoming scary team

The Giants have hung with Tom Coughlin through a lot of good and bad. How many times have we heard that Coughlin was on thin ice? It happened this season, including this week. By maintaining continuity, players know what is expected of them and how to pull it together when things matter most. They ended a four-game losing streak in early December against Dallas and then stepped on them in the regular-season finale to earn the right to host the wild-card Falcons next Sunday.