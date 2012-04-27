Giants lean on Virginia Tech again, take safety

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 06:14 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - For the second time in three rounds, the New York Giants have taken a player from Virginia Tech.

The Giants took Hokies safety Jayron Hosley with the 94th pick overall, the next to last pick made Friday.

The Super Bowl champions grabbed Virginia Tech running back David Wilson in the first round on Thursday and took LSU wide receiver Rueben Randle in the second round.

Hosley had 59 tackles and three interceptions this past season, a campaign in which he was bothered by a hamstring injury and concussion issues. The 5-foot-10, 178-pounder also ranked 11th nationally, averaging 12.67 yards on punt returns.

Hosley only played three seasons at Virginia Tech but finished with 12 interceptions.

