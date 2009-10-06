Giants LBs Boley, Kehl sidelined after having surgeries

Published: Oct 06, 2009 at 06:14 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are dealing with the loss of linebackers Michael Boley and Bryan Kehl, both of whom had surgery and will sit out this weekend's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Boley had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. Dr. Russell Warren expects Boley to be sidelined approximately four weeks. He played in Sunday's victory at Kansas City, but his knee stiffened during the flight home Sunday night.

Kehl, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff against the Chiefs on Sunday, underwent surgery Tuesday for a fractured left index finger. Dr. Robert Hotchkiss said Kehl's status is week to week.

