Giants LB Sintim expected to go on IR with torn ACL

The New York Giants are expected to place linebacker Clint Sintim on injured reserve because of a torn ACL in his right knee, Giants coach Tom Coughlin confirmed Tuesday.
Sintim, whom Coughlin said will have surgery after the swelling dies down, appeared unable to put any weight on his right leg while he was helped off the field in the second quarter of Monday night's 21-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The second-year pro out of Virginia had 13 tackles before his injury.
