Giants' Kennedy banned four games for breaking NFL policy

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 11:31 AM

The New York Giants' defensive line took another hit Tuesday, but this one wasn't the result of an injury.

Defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster the day after the Giants' Nov. 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants are thin along their defensive front as they wait for ends Justin Tuck to recover from neck and groin injuries and Mathias Kiwanuka to make his season debut.

Kennedy, 31, was signed this offseason to provide depth, and he has four tackles in five games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

