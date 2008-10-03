Giants K Tynes eager to play after first full week of practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two days after saying his surgically repaired left knee was swelling following almost every practice, Lawrence Tynes now believes he is ready to kick for the New York Giants.
"I am feeling good. We'll see," Tynes said Friday after finishing his first full week of practice since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in August. "It's OK. I have prepared like I am going to play."
The decision on whether Tynes will kick against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday rests with coach Tom Coughlin. It won't be an easy one.
John Carney was signed days before the season opener against the Washington Redskins when it became evident Tynes could not kick. All the 44-year-old Carney has done is kick a perfect game, making all nine field goal attempts and all eight extra points. His kickoffs also have been excellent.
The 30-year-old Tynes, however, etched his place in Giants history last season by kicking a 47-yard field goal in overtime for a 23-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. He added another field goal in New York's Super Bowl victory over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots.
Coughlin plans to make a decision on game day, insisting only one placekicker will be active.
Coughlin downplayed Tynes' comments on Wednesday that his knee has been swelling after workouts.
"He tells me he is getting better and stronger," Coughlin said. "Trainers haven't expressed any real concern with that -- I just think he is getting better. He actually kicked today. I don't know if you were out there for it, but he hit the ball pretty good. Of course, he had a 15 mph wind behind him."
Tynes said the swelling in his knee limits his movement, but he expects it to get better with time. Doctors said his recovery time would be six to eight weeks when he was hurt in training camp at the University at Albany. He has been out six weeks.
"There is no pain associated with it," Tynes said of the swelling. "I can play with it."
Now in his 20th season, Carney has said the kicking job is Tynes' and that he is just a caretaker this season. But he said he is preparing to play on Sunday.
"Nothing surprises me in the NFL," Carney said when asked about the possibility of being inactive on Sunday. "I feel very fortunate to be here and I hope to make the most of it when I am here."
Carney was in a similar situation with Jacksonville last season, filling in for Josh Scobee for eight games. The Jaguars kept him around for an extra week as an insurance policy after Scobee returned, but he was then released.
Carney thought Tynes kicked well this week. He said both players are ready to kick against Seattle.
"If they pull the plug when they do, you know, I have been very fortunate to be here this long, and I'll move on," Carney said.
