Giants' Jones will not face additional charges from accident

Giants rookie safety Chad Jones is not expected to be face additional charges related to his June 25 car accident in New Orleans and the investigation into the crash has been completed, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. Jones will only be cited for careless operation of a vehicle.
The Advocate cites the police report as indicating there was no smell of alcohol in the car or on the passengers, who suffered only minor injuries and were able to speak, telling investigating officer Bianca De Irish that "at no point before, during or after the accident did any parties involved in the accident engaged (sic) in drinking an alcoholic beverage" and that "all parties were in each other's company for the past 24 hours." Because of the severity of Jones' injuries, officers could not test Jones' blood-alcohol level before he went into surgery. New Orleans Police spokeswoman Shereese Harper said earlier this week that there was no evidence that alcohol was a factor.
The 21-year-old Jones was transfered on Tuesday to Presbyterian Hospital for plastic surgery and additional orthopedic procedures. He underwent nearly eight hours of surgery in New Orleans immediately following the crash for a broken left leg and ankle, sustained in the dawn wreck in which his sport-utility vehicle smashed into a pole. Despite initial concern that his career could be in jeopardy, Jones' father Al said his son was already thinking about a return to football.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.