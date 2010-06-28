Giants' Jones will not face additional charges from accident

Published: Jun 28, 2010 at 09:47 AM

Giants rookie safety Chad Jones is not expected to be face additional charges related to his June 25 car accident in New Orleans and the investigation into the crash has been completed, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. Jones will only be cited for careless operation of a vehicle.

The Advocate cites the police report as indicating there was no smell of alcohol in the car or on the passengers, who suffered only minor injuries and were able to speak, telling investigating officer Bianca De Irish that "at no point before, during or after the accident did any parties involved in the accident engaged (sic) in drinking an alcoholic beverage" and that "all parties were in each other's company for the past 24 hours." Because of the severity of Jones' injuries, officers could not test Jones' blood-alcohol level before he went into surgery. New Orleans Police spokeswoman Shereese Harper said earlier this week that there was no evidence that alcohol was a factor.

The 21-year-old Jones was transfered on Tuesday to Presbyterian Hospital for plastic surgery and additional orthopedic procedures. He underwent nearly eight hours of surgery in New Orleans immediately following the crash for a broken left leg and ankle, sustained in the dawn wreck in which his sport-utility vehicle smashed into a pole. Despite initial concern that his career could be in jeopardy, Jones' father Al said his son was already thinking about a return to football.

Jones was drafted by the Giants in the third round this year out of LSU. He was part of the school's 2007 BCS national championship team and was a left-handed relief pitcher for the 2009 Tigers squad that won the College World Series. He signed with the Giants on June 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

NFC East training camp preview: New era for Eagles; Cowboys to bounce back with Dak Prescott?

How will the Cowboys respond after an injury-plagued 2020 season? Can the Eagles take flight under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni? Michael Baca provides a training camp preview for the NFC East, with position battles and key players to watch across all four rosters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW