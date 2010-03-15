Giants, Jets will host home games on opening weekend of 2010

Opponents have not been announced; the full league schedule usually is released in early April.
"After extensive discussions with both teams, we have come up with what we believe is a unique approach for celebrating the opening of the new Meadowlands Stadium," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
But the league never confirmed such a decision until Monday, when it said Goodell did flip a coin for which team would play Sunday.
"An NFL coin toss has a few fundamental elements that are missing here, most notably the presence of the teams involved," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "That's how it's always done in the league, whether it's determining the order of the draft or deciding who's going to kick off the game.
"When the issue of which team would be hosting the first regular-season game could not be resolved on the merits, I suggested a coin toss as the fairest way to resolve this issue. The league rejected that idea. Then, I was told on Friday that a coin toss had taken place at the league office and that the Jets had lost. We rejected a process in which neither team was present. The league departed from our time-honored tradition and declined the opportunity to set the matter straight with a transparent process."
"We look forward to playing the first regular-season game ever in the new stadium," Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said. "We have a great new home, and it's right next door to Giants Stadium, a building that housed our three Super Bowl championship teams. We look forward to building the same legacy for our new stadium, and it starts on Sept. 12."
Goodell said the teams' ownership were passionate about being the first to play at home. He concluded that the fairest resolution would be to play both teams at home on the opening weekend and to use the coin flip.
