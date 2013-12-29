Giants, Jernigan add to Shanahan, Redskins' woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jerrel Jernigan caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and ran 49 yards for another to lead the New York Giants to a 20-6 victory over Washington on Sunday in what might be Mike Shanahan's final game as the Redskins' coach.
Shanahan has not only seen the Redskins (3-13) finish the season with an eight-game losing streak just a year after winning the NFC East, but his future is uncertain because of his shaky relationship with oft-injured franchise quarterback Robert Griffin III.
The Giants (7-9) also aren't going to the playoffs, but they closed the season with a 7-3 record after losing their first six games. It's a finish that probably will have two-time Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin back next season, unless the 67-year-old decides he has had enough.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press