Giants hoping rookie Nicks can fill playmaker void at wide receiver

When you have been where the Giants have been with wide receiver Plaxico Burress -- up and down and sideways before a permanent split last month -- there is a relief that comes with his departure and, yet, anxiety over filling his void. With Nicks, the Giants have the rugged, physical part, and with rookie wide receiver Ramses Barden (6-foot-6), they have the distinguishable height and rare end-zone leaping ability. Burress was so good when he was at his best that it could take two or three or four receivers to account for his gifts.