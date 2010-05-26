Giants hope rehabbing safety Phillips will be back for training camp

The New York Giants remain optimistic that they will have top safety Kenny Phillips back for training camp this summer, a source with knowledge of the situation revealed Wednesday.
Phillips is recovering from a severe knee injury that cost him almost all of the 2009 season and cast some doubt on his future.
Given the obstacles he has faced, Phillips -- a rising star and one of the keys to New York's defense -- "is progressing as well as expected", according to the source, who added that there's "no reason to think he (Phillips) won't be ready for training camp."
Phillips hasn't suffered any setbacks in his rehabilitation, and he certainly will be limited in the early stages of camp, which normally begins in late July. Regaining the confidence in the knee and overcoming mental barriers will be key. The true test will come once Phillips is hit in the knee and takes a pounding, but the Giants have been pleased with the pace of everything so far.