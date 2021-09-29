Giants HC Joe Judge to critics: 'I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down'

An 0-3 start in arguably the harshest media market in the country has Joe Judge playing defense entering Week 4.

The Giants' disappointing trio of performances has been riddled with regrettable outcomes. Most notably, Judge has been reluctant to take a risk on fourth down on at least a few occasions, including one that drove analytic-minded onlookers crazy.

Facing fourth-and-4 from the Atlanta 39 late in the third quarter this past Sunday, Judge elected to punt instead of attempting to gain a first down. The Falcons led the Giants 7-6 at the time and punted on their ensuing possession, but the New York would have the ball for just two more possessions -- and reach Atlanta territory just once -- before losing on a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal.

Judge pushed back against questions regarding his decision.

"I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down," Judge told reporters Wednesday, via the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. ... "I don't live in a world of fear."

Edj Sports listed Judge's choice to punt as one of its top five worst coaching decisions of the week, giving the Giants a 5.4 percent less chance to win versus going for it. Next Gen Stats gave the Giants a win probability of 51 percent before the punt, which moved to an even 50-50 following the punt.

"Even a long field goal attempt would have given the Giants 1.2% greater chance to win," Edj Sports wrote in its Week 3 win probability report. "A successful conversion would have increased their win probability to 68.4% from 61.2%, while a failed attempt would have dropped them to 50.1%, still very much in the game. The required success rate on the [fourth-and4-] GO attempt is around just 39%, while a team would be expected to convert this a little over 50% of the time."

Instead of taking the risk, Judge surrendered possession, pointing to field position as being a greater advantage than potentially giving Atlanta the ball back in its own territory, but closer to midfield.