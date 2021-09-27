Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

The Giants went winless in September. They went winless last September (and won just once in October). It's the most disturbing trend of the Joe Judge era, which is all of 19 games old. And it's largely the product of a bad offense and deficient defense.

If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays.

Naturally, he was asked why.

"We're going to stay on the track and make sure we get things right before we make any radical changes," Judge said.

The Giants have been on the same, disappointing track offensively since the year before Judge arrived. The common thread there is Daniel Jones, who started 12 games as a rookie in 2019 while the team went 4-12. That begat Judge taking over for Pat Shurmur and tabbing Garrett, who'd just been fired as Cowboys head coach, to run his offense and Graham, then the Dolphins DC, his defense.

The Garrett hire has been especially problematic. The Giants are 31st in scoring and total offense since the beginning of the 2020 season. With a quarterback change not in the cards, and the front office already reshuffling the receiver deck with offseason additions Kenny Golladay﻿, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Rudolph﻿, the onus to improve is largely on the second-year coaches.

They'll be hard-pressed to reverse this course in the coming weeks, as three of their next four games are against the Saints, Rams and Panthers. All three defensive units are ranked in the top 10.