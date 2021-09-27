Around the NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 05:38 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Giants went winless in September. They went winless last September (and won just once in October). It's the most disturbing trend of the Joe Judge era, which is all of 19 games old. And it's largely the product of a bad offense and deficient defense.

If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays.

Naturally, he was asked why.

"We're going to stay on the track and make sure we get things right before we make any radical changes," Judge said.

The Giants have been on the same, disappointing track offensively since the year before Judge arrived. The common thread there is Daniel Jones, who started 12 games as a rookie in 2019 while the team went 4-12. That begat Judge taking over for Pat Shurmur and tabbing Garrett, who'd just been fired as Cowboys head coach, to run his offense and Graham, then the Dolphins DC, his defense.

The Garrett hire has been especially problematic. The Giants are 31st in scoring and total offense since the beginning of the 2020 season. With a quarterback change not in the cards, and the front office already reshuffling the receiver deck with offseason additions Kenny Golladay﻿, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Rudolph﻿, the onus to improve is largely on the second-year coaches.

They'll be hard-pressed to reverse this course in the coming weeks, as three of their next four games are against the Saints, Rams and Panthers. All three defensive units are ranked in the top 10.

If New York's results stay the same, Judge might soon feel differently.

Related Content

news

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Josh Gordon is back in football and headed to Kansas City. The 30-year-old receiver was reinstated by the league on Sunday and tweeted Monday that he is joining the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
news

Patriots RB James White suffered hip subluxation, out indefinitely

The Patriots will be without running back James White against Tom Brady's Buccaneers and beyond. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday that White suffered a hip subluxation.
news

Panthers won't place Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on injured reserve

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s hamstring injury will keep him out a few weeks, but won't land him on injured reserve. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the team will not place McCaffrey on IR.
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

The Broncos wide receiver room suffered another blow Monday. K.J. Hamler will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

After a 1-2 start, and with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields banged up, Matt Nagy said he's yet to determine if one of the two or Nick Foles will start in Week 4 against the Lions. He also said the Bears could change their offensive play-caller.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Bill Belichick not interested in rehashing Tom Brady's departure, not surprised by QB's success in Tampa

Bill Belichick is going to be asked about Tom Brady a lot this week. It began Monday morning with the coach's weekly appearance on WEEI, and continued with his usual Monday press conference.
news

NFL on hit on Packers WR Davante Adams: 'All concussion protocols were fully followed'

The NFL released a statement on Monday regarding Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' re-entry into Sunday night's game against the 49ers. The league said "all concussion protocols were fully followed."
news

Jaguars trade 2020 first-round CB C.J. Henderson to Panthers for TE Dan Arnold

The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Darius Leonard on Colts' 0-3 start: 'This (expletive) sucks ... This is a sick taste in my mouth'

With Sunday's 25-16 loss to the Titans dropping the Colts to 0-3 for the first time since the Peyton Manning-less 2011 season, star linebacker Darius Leonard dropped nukes on his own squad.
news

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks. One of the catalysts is QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's off to the best start to a season in his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW