Giants have no timetable for Beatty's return after eye surgery

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 11:46 AM

New York Giants left tackle Will Beatty is scheduled to have surgery on Thanksgiving to repair a detached retina in his right eye.

The Giants disclosed the injury late Wednesday afternoon, saying in a statement there is no timetable for Beatty's return. He has started all 10 games at left tackle this season.

Beatty, bothered by back spasms last week, was injured during Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He developed blurriness in his eye as the week progressed, and the detached retina was diagnosed.

Beatty told Newsday on Wednesday he's "hoping for the best" from the surgery and could miss anywhere between a few weeks and the rest of the season. He told the newspaper he would know more following the surgery.

To deal with the indefinite loss of Beatty, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the Giants will switch guard David Diehl back to left tackle, according to a league source. Diehl played the position for four years before moving over to guard this season to get Beatty on the field. Backup Kevin Boothe can play every position on the line, and he usually takes over whenever someone is hurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

