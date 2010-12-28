Giants going for sweep of rival Redskins

The storyline
The Giants are trying to curtail a late-season collapse in which they went from a likely division title to the brink of missing the playoffs in just six quarters.
Why you should watch
This division game takes on more spice with the Giants needing to win to get in. Is Eli Manning's turnover-itis enough to keep the wounded Redskins defense in the game? You'd think the Giants would go with the power run game with great regularity. Donovan McNabb plays his final game as a Redskin, but won't make the field as the No. 3 QB. Rex Grossman posted a 60 passer rating last week, and loves him some turnovers, too.
Did you know?
Manning has won eight of his past nine starts against the Redskins. ... New York's Justin Tuck has eight sacks in his last seven games vs. Washington. ... Redskins linebacker London Fletcher has three career interceptions against the Giants. ... Washington's Chris Cooley ranks second among NFL tight ends with 72 receptions.