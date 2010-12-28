Giants going for sweep of rival Redskins

Why you should watch

This division game takes on more spice with the Giants needing to win to get in. Is Eli Manning's turnover-itis enough to keep the wounded Redskins defense in the game? You'd think the Giants would go with the power run game with great regularity. Donovan McNabb plays his final game as a Redskin, but won't make the field as the No. 3 QB. Rex Grossman posted a 60 passer rating last week, and loves him some turnovers, too.