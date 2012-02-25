Giants GM Reese says he'll meet with Umenyiora's agent soon

"We have a lot of issues on our plate right now, and you know, that's one of the issues that we want to try and address during this offseason," Reese said in an appearance on NFL Network on Saturday. "But right now we're still in the early stages of preparation of our offseason, and we'll address the Mario (Manningham) situation, we'll address the Osi situation. There are several other issues that we need to address as well."