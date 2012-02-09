Giants GM Reese cautions team will undergo changes

The New York Giants have already started preparing to defend their Super Bowl title, just days after winning their second NFL title in five seasons.
General manager Jerry Reese said Thursday he expects a strong core of players to return next year, but cautioned "there will definitely be some changes." That's no surprise considering 20 players are set to become unrestricted free agents in March.
"There's a lot of planning, a lot of discussion on guys and on salaries and where we can go and where we can't go," Reese said in a conference call. "It's a lot of discussion to be had.
"But we'll be ready."
The Giants finished with six straight wins, the last a 21-17 victory over New England in Super Bowl XLVI.
"Wins always make you love each other. That's the common denominator: wins," Reese said. "Every team is different, every offseason a team changes, but there will be a strong core of our current players coming back. I can tell you that. But there will definitely be some changes."
Only four of New York's starters will be free agents: tackle Kareem McKenzie, linebacker Chase Blackburn, cornerback Aaron Ross and punter Steve Weatherford. Wide receiver Mario Manningham, defensive end Dave Tollefson, defensive tackle Rocky Bernard, cornerback Terrell Thomas and safety Deon Grant are among the key players that could test free agency.
"We try to make good football decisions," Reese said. "It would be great to make splashy moves in the offseason, but our goal is to make good football decisions and that's what we try to do every year. We don't just think about our personnel for the current year. We think a couple years down the line and that's important."
One of the top offseason issues involves the contract of Osi Umenyiora. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end was a training camp holdout last summer, and had harsh words for Reese after not getting a contract extension.
Umenyiora is slated to earn $3.975 million next season in the final year of a seven-year deal he signed in 2005. He had 9 sacks in nine games in 2011.
"We're in the early stages of the evaluation," Reese said. "Osi is under contract. We'll discuss everything as a staff and we'll discuss all issues that could possibly come up for us and we'll come up with a game plan. We'll move on, day by day, and see how things work out for us."
Reese said he expects tight ends Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. Both players tore knee ligaments in the Super Bowl.
