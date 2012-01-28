Giants' front four set to go after Pats QB Brady

"They can rush the passer. There's no doubt about that," Brady said. "In playing them before, you understand that they can - they stripped sacked us on our own 10-yard line or something like that when we played them last. They get a lot of turnovers. They put a lot of pressure on you with their front four. They have a big, physical group that plays really well together. You watch them play against the 49ers; they played a great game defensively. They gave up two points against Atlanta which was on a defensive score. They're a great football team, they have a great defense. Every time we play them, it's, you talk about their defense, their pass rush."