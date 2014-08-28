Giants finish preseason undefeated with victory over Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal with 38 seconds to play and the New York Giants capped their first undefeated preseason since 2006 with a 16-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
The win was a gift from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who went for a first down with a fourth-and-1 from his 39 with less than three minutes to play and the score tied.
No one wanted overtime in the preseason finale.
Patriots rookie Jimmy Garoppolo threw his pass between two receivers and the Giants (5-0) ran off six plays to set up Brown's third field goal.
The Patriots (2-2) started just two regulars and trotted out Tom Brady to hold on the first of Stephen Gostkowski's two field goals. Other than that he stayed on the bench for the defending AFC East champions.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press