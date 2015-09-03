Giants finish preseason off with victory over Patriots

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 03:59 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and the New York Giants finished off the preseason with a 12-9 victory Thursday over the New England Patriots, who had already won a much larger victory earlier in the day.

A federal judge vacated the NFL's four-game suspension of Tom Brady, clearing the Patriots star quarterback for the regular season opener and beyond.

Brady was among the many starters not playing for either team in the preseason finale.

The Patriots left the offense in the hands of third-stinger Ryan Lindley, who completed 22 of 45 for 253 yards with one interception and a late fumble.

Giants backup quarterback Ryan Nassib played all but the final few minutes for New York and was 16 for 32 for 193 yards and no interceptions.

