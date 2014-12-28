Giants fall to Eagles, brace for uncertain offseason

The Giants close out another losing season with a 34-26 loss to the Eagles. Despite weeks of progress heading into the finale, will glimpses of hope be enough to keep their staff intact? Here's what we learned on Sunday:
- John Mara and the Giants will take a week or so to make their final decision, a process that likely involves a series of sit-downs between Tom Coughlin, general manager Jerry Reese and Mara himself. And while it seems likely that Coughlin will return, he may need to sacrifice another coordinator (or two) in the process. Mara puts significance in each game, and Perry Fewell's defense gave up 34 points to Mark Sanchez and the Eagles. Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn, thought to be on the block last year, also saw his unit surrender the first blocked punt in Steve Weatherford's career. Both are lower-impact decisions that could pacify a fan base and keep Eli Manning -- who, despite a crushing late-game interception that cost the Giants this one, has looked like a new quarterback this year -- on track at the same time.
- If Coughlin returns, he'll have Odell Beckham to thank. In each and every game, he has made a stunning play. He plays bigger than his size and is faster than receivers with his frame. He high-pointed a ball more than 4 feet in the air and landed on his back, grasping the ball in one hand. Then, Beckham strong-armed his way out of press coverage, made a move and jetted 63 yards for a score, backpedaling into the end zone. At the moment, Beckham might be the most electrifying football player New York has seen since Lawrence Taylor.
- Sanchez does something in each game that makes us think he could be an NFL starter. Given the shallow market this offseason, is it really hard to believe that he could be considered a No. 1 quarterback again? Despite one pick in this game, Sanchez managed a game against a defense with plenty to prove.