Giants extend coach Tom Coughlin through 2016

Published: Mar 11, 2015 at 01:52 PM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants have furnished Tom Coughlin with an added dose of job security.

The team on Wednesday announced a one-year contract extension for their longtime coach, locking down Coughlin through the 2016 season.

The announcement confirms what NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported during last month's NFL Scouting Combine. New York's long-standing policy against letting a coach head into his lame-duck year minus a contract has been honored again.

Coughlin, 68, was helped in 2014 by a late-season surge that saw star rookie receiver Odell Beckham catch fire alongside quarterback Eli Manning, helping Big Blue win three of their final four games to finish 6-10. That result marked the worst finish for Coughlin since his first season with team -- another six-win affair -- in 2004.

The two Super Bowl wins in between have bought Coughlin plenty of security from a team that doesn't thrive off knee-jerk reactions. His celebrated run with the Giants marks the third-longest tenure with one team among active head coaches behind just Bill Belichick and Marvin Lewis.

The extension is a dose of good news for Coughlin, but his team faces building pressure to turn it around in 2015.

