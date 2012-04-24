Giants' Eli Manning hopes to replace lost firepower in draft

After losing wideout Mario Manningham and running back Brandon Jacobs in free agency, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning would like to get some more offensive firepower in this week's NFL draft, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
"When we go into the draft, that could be an area we try to attack," Manning. "Get a skill-position guy who can help us get carries, get catches, in some ways get that same production from the guys we lost last year."
Manningham and Jacobs were valuable role players on last season's Super Bowl-winning squad. Manningham hauled in key catches in the fourth quarter as the New England Patriots keyed on fellow receivers Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks.
The quarterback told the Post Stanford that tight end Colby Fleener could be possible addition after the Giants lost their top two tight ends, Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum, to torn anterior cruciate ligaments in Super Bowl XLVI.
"Any time you can get a skilled player or a talented guy who can catch and make plays that's always helpful," Manning said of Fleener. "But losing two tight ends, don't know when they're going to be back. We may need that tight end where Travis played some, can play in the slot, can move around and give you some different options."
Manning, who stressed he's not directly involved in the Giants' draft preparation, also said he would welcome an addition to the offensive line.
"As an offensive player I've always learned you can never go wrong drafting offensive lineman," he said. "That's how a quarterback thinks."