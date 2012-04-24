Giants' Eli Manning hopes to replace lost firepower in draft

Published: Apr 24, 2012 at 05:00 AM

After losing wideout Mario Manningham and running back Brandon Jacobs in free agency, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning would like to get some more offensive firepower in this week's NFL draft, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Jones: The underdog champions

After winning their second Super Bowl in five years, the Giants feel like ... underdogs? Kimberly Jones reports. More ...

"When we go into the draft, that could be an area we try to attack," Manning. "Get a skill-position guy who can help us get carries, get catches, in some ways get that same production from the guys we lost last year."

Manningham and Jacobs were valuable role players on last season's Super Bowl-winning squad. Manningham hauled in key catches in the fourth quarter as the New England Patriots keyed on fellow receivers Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks.

Both Manningham and Jacobs signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The quarterback told the Post Stanford that tight end Colby Fleener could be possible addition after the Giants lost their top two tight ends, Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum, to torn anterior cruciate ligaments in Super Bowl XLVI.

"Any time you can get a skilled player or a talented guy who can catch and make plays that's always helpful," Manning said of Fleener. "But losing two tight ends, don't know when they're going to be back. We may need that tight end where Travis played some, can play in the slot, can move around and give you some different options."

The Giants signed former Dallas Cowboys tight end Martellus Bennett in the offseason.

Manning, who stressed he's not directly involved in the Giants' draft preparation, also said he would welcome an addition to the offensive line.

"As an offensive player I've always learned you can never go wrong drafting offensive lineman," he said. "That's how a quarterback thinks."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Broncos take the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands as Geno Smith earns Seahawks-style win

Although Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson expressed support for trying a 64-yard game-winner on the foot of Brandon McManus, the decision by coach Nathaniel Hackett stripped the Pro Bowl QB of a storybook win in his return to face the Seahawks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE