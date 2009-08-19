Giants DT Bernard comes off non-football injury list, returns to practice

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Defensive tackle Rocky Bernard passed his physical and was taken off the non-football injury list by the New York Giants on Wednesday.
People across the NFL already are pointing to the Giants' massive, interchangeable, powerful defensive line as the identity of the team, NFL.com senior columnist Thomas George writes. **More ...**
Bernard, who signed a four-year, $16 million contract as a free agent during the offseason, hurt his hamstring while working out on his own after the Giants' minicamp.
Because the injury happened away from team supervision, the Giants placed Bernard on the non-football injury list instead of the physically unable to perform list. Had Bernard not been able to play, the team wouldn't have to pay him.
"It was good to have (him) out there," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said of Bernard, who worked on a limited basis. "You know, he said he felt pretty good, too.
Also returning to practice Wednesday were wide receiver Steve Smith (knee) and cornerback Corey Webster (hip).
Middle linebacker Antonio Pierce (sore foot) and safety Kenny Phillips (sore knee) missed the evening workout.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press