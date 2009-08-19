 Skip to main content
Advertising

Giants DT Bernard comes off non-football injury list, returns to practice

Published: Aug 19, 2009 at 03:40 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Defensive tackle Rocky Bernard passed his physical and was taken off the non-football injury list by the New York Giants on Wednesday.

George: Giants' D-line setting the tone

People across the NFL already are pointing to the Giants' massive, interchangeable, powerful defensive line as the identity of the team, NFL.com senior columnist Thomas George writes. **More ...**

Bernard, who signed a four-year, $16 million contract as a free agent during the offseason, hurt his hamstring while working out on his own after the Giants' minicamp.

Because the injury happened away from team supervision, the Giants placed Bernard on the non-football injury list instead of the physically unable to perform list. Had Bernard not been able to play, the team wouldn't have to pay him.

"It was good to have (him) out there," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said of Bernard, who worked on a limited basis. "You know, he said he felt pretty good, too.

Also returning to practice Wednesday were wide receiver Steve Smith (knee) and cornerback Corey Webster (hip).

Middle linebacker Antonio Pierce (sore foot) and safety Kenny Phillips (sore knee) missed the evening workout.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs agree to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan on Monday evening. 
news

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

2024 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of new league year

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2024 league year on March 13.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 