Giants draft OT Matt McCants in sixth round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 12:24 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants continued to put an emphasis on their offensive line, taking Alabama-Birmingham tackle Matt McCants with their sixth round draft pick.

The Giants are in need of a tackle after failing to re-sign veteran starting right tackle Kareem McKenzie. They drafted Auburn tackle Brandon Mosley with their second pick in the fourth round and have signed veteran Sean Locklear as a free agent.

The Super Bowl champions also have James Brewer to compete for a job. He was their fourth-round draft pick last year but did not play.

The Giants starting tackles are expected to be David Diehl and Will Beatty.

McCants started 42 games at left tackle for the Alabama-Birmingham.

