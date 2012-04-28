Giants draft OT Matt McCants in sixth round

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants continued to put an emphasis on their offensive line, taking Alabama-Birmingham tackle Matt McCants with their sixth round draft pick.
The Giants are in need of a tackle after failing to re-sign veteran starting right tackle Kareem McKenzie. They drafted Auburn tackle Brandon Mosley with their second pick in the fourth round and have signed veteran Sean Locklear as a free agent.
The Super Bowl champions also have James Brewer to compete for a job. He was their fourth-round draft pick last year but did not play.
McCants started 42 games at left tackle for the Alabama-Birmingham.