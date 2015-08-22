Giants down almost 20 percent of roster for Saturday

The best part about the preseason for coaches and executives is the opportunity to evaluate up to 90 players throughout a month-long period before trimming the roster down.
For a team that over the last three seasons has been among Football Outsiders' most injured squads, and actually led the league the past two years in adjusted games lost due to injury, the preseason is more of a headache than anything else.
And that grand tradition continued on Saturday.
With an injury list spanning 14 players, the Giants are missing about 16 percent of their roster for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.
Per the team, the injury report is as follows: WR Julian Talley, (toe), CB Prince Amukamara (groin), S Landon Collins (knee), CB Chykie Brown (knee), CB Jayron Hosley (concussion), S Nat Berhe (calf), S Cooper Taylor (toe), CB Chandler Fenner (hamstring), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), T Will Beatty (pec), OL Brandon Mosley (back), WR Victor Cruz (calf), WR Rueben Randle (knee) and DE George Selvie who rounds out the list with a knee issue.
This isn't even counting Jason Pierre-Paul, who has yet to sign a deal with the Giants and largely remains in the dark with the organization.
Yikes.
Perhaps this is a symptom of years past. Maybe being the most injured team has motivated the Giants to treat the preseason with more caution when it comes to injuries.
Perhaps this is a symptom of a larger problem in terms of sports science. The Giants have tried to revamp their diet and exercise routines and their dynamic stretching and recovery over the years, but sometimes a league with a 100 percent injury rate can be ruthless.
