Giants defensive coordinator Spagnuolo interviews with Redskins

Meeks and Fassel have one advantage that Spagnuolo doesn't. They both approved of the set of assistant coaches the Redskins have already put in place, having endorsed Jim Zorn to run the offense and Greg Blache to run the defense, according to one of the people familiar with the process. Spagnuolo was not able to have any input on those hires and would have to decide if he could work with a staff that has been pre-assembled for him.