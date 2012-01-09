Giants defense getting its wish, the Pack again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants' defense wanted another shot at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after a last-second loss last month. They got their wish.
And this time it might be a fair fight.
That's ancient history. The Giants' defense has come light years in five weeks. The front four is dominating, led by All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul, with Justin Tuck finally healthy, and Osi Umenyiora recovered from an ankle injury.
The secondary is covering receivers and opponents are being stuffed on the run. It's shutdown football.