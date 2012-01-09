Giants defense getting its wish, the Pack again

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 09:59 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants' defense wanted another shot at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after a last-second loss last month. They got their wish.

And this time it might be a fair fight.

The last time the Giants (10-7) faced the Packers, Rodgers shredded the defense for 449 yards and four touchdowns, winning the game with a 68-yard drive in the final minute to set up a 31-yard field goal in a 38-35 decision.

That's ancient history. The Giants' defense has come light years in five weeks. The front four is dominating, led by All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul, with Justin Tuck finally healthy, and Osi Umenyiora recovered from an ankle injury.

The secondary is covering receivers and opponents are being stuffed on the run. It's shutdown football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the game and was carted off the field to the locker room.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza gang rape allegation: 'Goal is find the truth and do the right thing'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, would return home with the team and declined to go into whether he believed Araiza would remain with the team past Tuesday's final roster cuts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE