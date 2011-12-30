Giants DE Umenyiora questionable, wants to play vs. Cowboys

New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora officially is listed as questionable for Sunday's winner-take-all battle against the Dallas Cowboys, but all signs continue to point to him being able to play for the first time since Nov. 28.
The New York Daily News reported that Umenyiora again was limited during Friday's practice as he battles back from a nagging high ankle sprain. But in conversations with the media this week, Umenyiora has kept a positive outlook in regard to his potential availability for the game, and he told NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Thursday that "I would play if it's my decision."
A win in Sunday's game will give either the Cowboys or the Giants the NFC East title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs with a wild-card matchup against either the Atlanta Falcons or Detroit Lions.
Giants wide receivers Mario Manningham (knee) and Hakeem Nicks (hamstring) and running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) were listed as probable.
"I pushed to where I would at least have an idea where I would be on certain routes and certain plays," Nicks said about Friday's practice, according to the Giants' official website. "There weren't any setbacks. I'm confident I'll get the job done."
Added Giants coach Tom Coughlin about Nicks: "I'm confident he's going to give it all he's got. He wants to play in the worst way."
The news isn't so good for tight end Jake Ballard, who will miss Sunday's game with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament, The Star-Ledger reported.